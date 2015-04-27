1Introduction
Welcome to the Ethereum syllabus! Chances are, you’re now diving a bit deeper into the crytocurrency world (beyond Bitcoin). Well, there is a ton more to learn, especially when it comes to Ethereum, because it is very powerful, and there’s a lot it can do.
By now, most people know Ethereum as the second most valuable cryptocurrency (depending on the time of reading), currently valued at over $70 billion dollars. Well, it turns out that Ethereum isn’t actually a cryptocurrency – it’s a software platform that let’s programmers build applications on top of blockchain technology. Within the Ethereum platform, is a cryptocurrency called ether that is used to power applications built on the Ethereum blockchain.